Death of Second Dem Rep This Month Gives Trump a Boost in the House
R.I.P.
Arizona Rep. Raúl Grijalva died Thursday morning after a lengthy battle with lung cancer.
Liam Archacki
News Reporter
Published
Mar. 13 2025
6:14PM EDT
BONNIE CASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Liam Archacki
News Reporter
liam.archacki@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
