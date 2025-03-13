Politics

Death of Second Dem Rep This Month Gives Trump a Boost in the House

R.I.P.

Arizona Rep. Raúl Grijalva died Thursday morning after a lengthy battle with lung cancer.

Liam Archacki
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Raul Grijalva.
BONNIE CASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Liam Archacki

Liam Archacki

News Reporter

liam.archacki@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsFans Outraged Over Gwen Stefani’s ‘Christian’ MAGA Makeover
Emell Derra Adolphus
World‘Nobody Is Safe’: Canada Sends World a Warning Against Trump
Yasmeen Hamadeh
TrumplandNATO Chief Mum as Trump Goes on Bonkers Canada Rant
Erkki Forster
OpinionThe Viral ‘Debate’ Video That Proves Most MAGA Voters Are a Lost Cause
Michael Ian Black
U.S. NewsICE Detains Canadian Woman and Wraps Her in Chains for 24 Hours
Kenneal Patterson