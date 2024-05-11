Death Penalty Sought for Alabama Woman Accused of Pushing Victim Off Cliff
CAPITAL PUNISHMENT
Alabama prosecutors will seek the death penalty for a woman accused of killing another woman by pushing her off a cliff, leaving the victim’s remains undiscovered for nearly two years, multiple outlets reported. Loretta Kay Carr, 45, was charged with murder and kidnapping in the 2021 death of 37-year-old Mary Elizabeth Isbell, shortly after Isbell’s remains were found in Little River Canyon National Reserve in June 2023. Court records reviewed by AL.com revealed that Ninth Judicial Circuit District Attorney Summer Summerford will seek the death penalty for Carr, claiming it’s warranted by the “aggravating and mitigating circumstances” in the chilling case. Carr’s daughter, Jessie Eden Kelly, 22, is also charged with capital murder-kidnapping, though prosecutors have not signaled that they will seek the same capital punishment for her. Investigators said Carr and Kelly knew the victim, and that evidence found at Isbell’s home led to the arrests of the two women.