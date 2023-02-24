Death Row Inmate Uses Last Words to Diss DeSantis: ‘Suck Our D*cks’
Convicted killer Donald Dillbeck used his last words before he was executed Thursday night to diss Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He was the state’s first execution in three years. “I know I hurt people when I was young. I really messed up,” Dillbeck said, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. “But I know Ron DeSantis has done a lot worse. He’s taken a lot from a lot of people. I speak for all men, women and children. He’s put his foot on our necks. Ron DeSantis and other people like him can suck our dicks.” DeSantis signed the death warrant last month. The 59-year-old was killed by lethal injection at Florida State Prison for the gruesome 1990 murder of Faye Lamb Vann in a Tallahassee mall parking lot. Vann’s family “looked on with stony expressions” and while they did not speak to media after the execution, they provided a statement which reads, in part, “We were robbed of years of memories with her and it has been very painful ever since. However the execution has given us some closure.” They ended by giving their own thoughts on DeSantis: “We are grateful to Governor DeSantis for carrying out the sentence.” Dillbeck’s last meal consisted of fried shrimp, mushrooms, onion rings, butter pecan ice cream, pecan pie and a chocolate bar.