Death Toll at Surfside Condo Collapse Site Rises to 36
Read it at Associated Press
The death toll at the site of the Surfside condo collapse has risen to 36, authorities said Tuesday. Search crews were working with a sense of urgency ahead of the arrival of incoming Tropical Storm Elsa, which poses challenges to rescue efforts. But local officials have made clear they are no longer hopeful about finding survivors. “Unfortunately, we are not seeing anything positive,” said Alan Cominsky, Miami-Dade County Fire Chief. “The key things—void spaces, living spaces—we’re not seeing anything like that.” Crews have not been able to rescue anyone alive since the first hours of the collapse on June 24, and they have since removed more than 124 tons of debris from the site, Cominsky said.