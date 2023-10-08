CHEAT SHEET
Death Toll in India Flood Reaches 47, With 150 Missing
A burst dam that released a flood of ice-cold water through several villages in India killed at least 47 people earlier this week, officials said in a revised estimate Saturday. The collapse of a massive hydroelectric dam Wednesday allowed water from a glacial lake to run through a neighboring valley, killing dozens of people and leaving thousands of tourists stranded. Over 2,000 people were rescued from the floods on Wednesday, with efforts set up to aid the tens of thousands affected. Six more people were found dead Saturday, with severe weather hampering rescue efforts, the Associated Press reported.