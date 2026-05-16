Death Toll Rises in Cave Diving Tragedy

The search for the remaining four missing Italian cave divers in the Maldives was suspended on Saturday after a member of the search team died trying to reach them. The divers, believed to be deep inside an underwater cave, are believed to have died exploring a cave at a depth of about 160 feet in Vaavu Atoll on Thursday. Recreational divers are not meant to descend beyond 98 feet in the Maldives. The President of the Maldives announced the death of Mohamed Mahudhee, a member of the Maldivian National Defense Force, on X on Saturday. A spokesman for the president told the AP Mahudhee had died from underwater decompression sickness after being transferred to a hospital in the capital. He said the search was on hold until at least Sunday, when a group of three Finnish deep water diving experts will arrive to join the search team. The other victims have been identified as Monica Montefalcone, an associate professor of ecology at the University of Genoa; her daughter, Giorgia Sommacal; marine biologist Federico Gualtieri; researcher Muriel Oddenino; and diving instructor Gianluca Benedetti.