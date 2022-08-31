A Scorching Death Valley Could Break Another Heat Record This Weekend
HOTTER THAN HELL
If you’re planning on being anywhere near Death Valley National Park this holiday weekend, don’t wander outside for long. That’s because temperatures are expected to reach a scorching 126 degrees in the region—enough to set a September record for an area that’s infamously the hottest place on earth. This inferno-level heat could be dangerous to anyone outside, even as far Las Vegas, meteorologists from the National Weather Service warned in a Wednesday bulletin, pleading with residents to stay inside or risk heat-induced illness. The current September record for Death Valley is 124 and was set on Sept. 5, 2020. While still incredibly toasty, that heat pales in comparison to the hottest temp ever recorded in the Eastern California desert, a scorching 134 degrees on July 10, 1913, which is also a world record.