Deaths of 3 Chiefs Fans Found Frozen Linked to Hard Drugs: Report
DEADLY DOSES
A toxicology report revealed Thursday that the three friends who were found dead together in a Missouri back yard last month had cocaine and fentanyl in their system, TMZ reported, citing sources. The report largely ends speculation into how the three friends died—a mystery that’d grabbed national headlines since their frozen bodies were found days after they gathered to watch the Kansas City Chiefs’ final regular season game on Jan. 7. TMZ reported that other substances may also be revealed in the report, but they weren’t released yet. Missouri cops have been adamant the deaths of David Harrington, Clayton McGeeney, and Ricky Johnson were not being probed as a homicide, even as loved ones publicly questioned how one member of the group—Jordan Willis—survived the get-together while his friends were found dead in the cold. Willis’ lawyer said his client was asleep on the couch for two days, unaware of what’d happened to his buddies until one of their partners came to the rental house searching for her fiancé.