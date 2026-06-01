MAGA Host Mocked After Failing to Name Any of Trump’s Achievements

MAGA host Dave Rubin drew a painful blank when a debate opponent asked him for a single measure under which the economy has improved under the second Trump administration.

“What is one main metric that Donald Trump has made better off since he got into office?” asked one of Rubin’s opponents in the debate, published Sunday by Jubilee Media under the title “Dave Rubin vs 20 Far-Left Democrats.”

“An example would be GDP, unemployment, inflation, et cetera,” the person, who goes by the social media handle “parkergetajob,” added.

Rubin's failed predictions on the Iran war have earned him the nickname "dumbest man on the internet." Jason Kempin/Getty

The host of The Rubin Report began by trying to duck the question entirely, instead pivoting to first talk about Trump’s spending measures under last year’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, and then the president’s abortive tariffs regime.

“Right now… first off, the Big Beautiful Bill was just passed last year, it’s kicking in now, right?” he said. “It’s kicking in now, so we are see… we’re going to now see results of that. Like… even the tariffs, so let’s do tariffs—are you for or against tariffs?"

Rubin struggled to come up with a single metric under which the economy has improved under Trump. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

But his opponent wouldn’t budge. “I’m against the universal tariffs—so what’s the main metric that he made better off?” they said. “What?” Rubin asked, to a ripple of laughter from other participants. The person pushed again. “What’s the main metric that he made better off—any idea? I don’t think you do.”

“Listen…” Rubin replied, trailing off again amid more laughter.

The painful exchange came after a video listing all of Rubin’s predictions about the war with Iran that have failed to come true went viral over the weekend, with many branding him the “dumbest man on the internet.”

“Why did Dave Rubin even choose to do this?” progressive influencer Hassan Piker posted in response to the clip of Rubin’s stalled performance in Sunday’s debate. “He would’ve lost the debate to an empty chair. Truly the dumbest the right has to offer.”

Mehdi Hassan, who has also participated in similarly formatted Jubilee Media debates before, shared Piker’s withering assessment of the clip. “I have watched a lot of Jubilees and I have never seen anyone get their a–- handed to them this badly,” Hassan wrote. “Just embarrassing.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Rubin’s press team for comment on this story.