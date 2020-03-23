Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Task Force Member, Says She Got Tested After Having ‘Low-Grade Fever’

Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Task Force response coordinator, disclosed that she got herself tested over the weekend after having a “little low-grade fever.” “You'll notice I was not here over the weekend,” Brix said. President Trump then said, “uh oh”—and shuffled away from her and the podium. “So actually, probably a GI thing, but you know I’m meticulous, I’m a physician,” Brix continued. “I looked it up... I'm from Walter Reed [National Military Medical Center] so I got a test late Saturday night and I'm negative.” Trump sighed with relief after Brix said she “stayed home another day” after getting her negative result “just to make sure.” “That's how we protect one another,” she added.