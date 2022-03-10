This Magical Foot Cream Made Me Give Up Pricey Salon Pedicures Forever

Despite being obsessed with skincare products for my face, I’ve mostly ignored other bits that may need special attention—especially my feet. Often overlooked until sandal season, mine were looking and feeling rough and parched, so I decided to skip the nail salon and take matters into my own hands. Considering the grim condition of my feet, I didn’t feel confident a drugstore brand with questionable ingredients was going to cut it. My search for the perfect foot cream ended with Deborah Lippmann’s Steppin’ Out formula. Deborah Lippmann is hailed as an innovative beauty brand for its gorgeous range of vegan nail polishes —each formulated without ten of the most common toxic chemicals found in nail polishes, like formaldehyde and parabens. So my curiosity was piqued when reading the accolades this foot cream got in reviews.

Devotees to this luxe foot cream sang the praises of its lovely scent and its ability to soften feet so they’re “like a baby’s.” The brand says it smells like marshmallows, but it’s not a tacky, overly sweet fragrance—reviews mention both men and women using it, and I found it mild enough to use as a hand cream, too.

Deborah Lippmann Steppin’ Out Foot Cream It turns out I'm not the only fan of this luxury foot cream. Plenty of five-star reviewers waxed poetic about the formula too. "Who pays this much for a foot cream?! I guess I do! I'm already a Deborah Lippmann fan, but I'm so glad I tried this foot cream!" one Amazon reviewer said. Buy at Amazon $ 29 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Nordstrom $ 29 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The texture is light, which was surprising because foot creams are often heavy, leaving a weird, greasy residue behind. This foot cream absorbs quickly, so you won't have to wait long to get dressed after applying. After smoothing it on something magical happens: my feet stay soft and hydrated, even until the next day. All the rough and ashy dry patches quickly disappear, leaving behind skin that actually does look younger (who knew that was a thing for feet?). They also felt soothed and less sore because even though I haven't been in heels in two years, my feet still get achy. I look forward to trying the accompanying foot products like its popular exfoliating callus softener that’s intended to be applied before using a pumice.

All of Deborah Lippmann's products are cruelty-free, so I feel good about supporting the brand (and I don't feel bad about spending a little extra cash for a foot cream.) I’ve had this tube for weeks and barely made a dent in it, so while it's not exactly cheap, it is a good value. Plus, the ingredient list is impressive too: shea butter, hazelnut oil, and soothing aloe. Really though, it’s the results that will keep me coming back to this cream. It feels luxurious without the hassle of going out for a professional pedi. With products like these, I may no longer need professional help keeping my feet looking good. Bring it on, sandal season!

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Product photo: