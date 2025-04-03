Deborah Norville Reveals Why She’s Leaving ‘Inside Edition’ After 30 Years

Deborah Norville has announced that she will step down as host of Inside Edition at the end of the current season after three decades on the show.

Explaining her decision on the show on Wednesday, the longtime host told viewers: “It has been such an honor and privilege to be here at Inside Edition for all these years. A milestone like this is a time for reflection, and on reflection, I have decided that now is the time to move on from Inside Edition.”

“They made me a lovely offer to stay, but there are things I’d like to do and places I want to do them that continuing here doesn’t permit,” Norville, 66, said.

“So, at the end of the season, I’ll be moving on,” she added. “I’ve got some exciting things in the works, which I’ll talk about later, but what I want to say now is what a privilege it’s been to lead Inside Edition for all these years. To work with the incredibly talented team here, and to be invited into your homes every day, it’s an honor I don’t take lightly.”

Norville, a two-time Emmy winner, moved to Inside Edition as an anchor after leaving CBS News in 1995. The veteran journalist also sells a line of yarns, and her book, Thank You Power, was a New York Times bestseller.

In a statement to Deadline following her announcement, Inside Edition executive producer Charles Lachman said: “Deborah’s powerful presence, both on-screen and behind-the-scenes, has contributed immensely to the success of Inside Edition for the past 30 years.”

“She has made a lasting impact on the show, and I’m excited to follow along as she builds upon her outstanding broadcast legacy in her next chapter,” Lachman added.

Despite leaving the show, Norville will not be disappearing from screens as she’s set to host a new game show, The Perfect Line, when it makes its debut later this year.