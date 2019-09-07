CHEAT SHEET
MIA
Debra Messing Backs Out of Alec Baldwin Roast Amidst Trump Feud
The Daily Beast has learned that actress Debra Messing will not be appearing on the dais of the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin, taping Saturday night in Los Angeles, as previously announced by the network. Messing’s name was listed along with Robert De Niro, Blake Griffin, Caitlyn Jenner, Joel McHale and her Will & Grace co-star Sean Hayes when the event was originally publicized, but a Comedy Central spokesperson confirmed on Saturday that she is “no longer participating.”
Earlier this week, the network revealed that comedians Ken Jeong, Nikki Glaser, Caroline Rhea, and Adam Carolla were being added to the lineup, which also includes SNL cast member Chris Redd and the Roastmaster General Jeff Ross. The roast is scheduled to air on Comedy Central next Sunday night, September 15th at 10 p.m.
Messing’s apparent decision to drop out of the no-holds-barred night of comedy comes amidst her public Twitter feud with President Donald Trump. The president lashed out at Messing twice over the past week after she called for the names of donors attending his upcoming Beverly Hills fundraiser to be released. The Daily Beast reached out to Messing’s publicist for comment but has not yet received a response.