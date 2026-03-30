Debt Carried by Drivers Into New Car Loans Rockets to All-Time High

A drama series on the investigation into notorious sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein could soon be coming to the screen. The project from Sony Pictures Television will feature famed actress Laura Dern as the dogged Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown, whose work helped bring Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell to justice. The limited series will be based on Brown’s book, Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story. The book will be adapted for TV by executive producer Sharon Hoffman, who previously worked on House of Cards and Mrs. America. Dern will also be an executive producer, along with Brown and Adam McKay. Though there have been multiple documentaries on Jeffrey Epstein, this would be the first scripted TV show focused on the topic. An official description of the show calls it “an explosive account of an investigative reporter exposing the secret plea deal between Epstein and federal prosecutors. Drawing from Brown’s experience as a groundbreaking reporter for the Miami Herald, the book and the limited series follow her relentless years-long investigation that identified 80 victims, persuaded key survivors to go on the record, and led to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrests.” Dern comes to the role as already one of the most well-respected actresses of her generation, known for her work in hits like Big Little Lies and Jurassic Park. According to Variety, Sony is currently shopping the series around.
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- 1Epstein TV Drama in the Works With Major Star as LeadCOMING SOONLaura Dern is slated to play the journalist who brought the sex trafficker’s crimes into the public eye.
- 2Debt Carried by Drivers Into New Car Loans Rockets DRIVING YOU MADAn alarming number of buyers who trade in a vehicle owe more on it than it is worth.
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- 3Packed Delta Flight Makes Emergency Landing After FireWING AND A PRAYERFootage from inside the plane appears to show terrifying explosions.
- 4Trump Uncorks Chaos for Wine Lists in American RestaurantsCULINARY VIN-DALISMThe president’s tariffs have brought a new problem to whine about.
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- 5Banker's Leg Washes Up on Beach 27 Years After DisappearanceGRUESOME DISCOVERYHis daughter remembered him as “smart, sensitive, almost to a fault.”
- 6Out-of-Control Passenger Forces Emergency LandingSKY PANIC“He was ready to attack the flight attendants,” one of the passangers said.
- 7‘Law & Order’ Star to Make Broadway DebutORDER ON STAGE“It feels like an extraordinary gift to make my Broadway debut,” the actress said.
- 8$167M Powerball Winner Accused of Stealing $12KBUT, WHY?This is the third time James Farthing has been arrested since he became a multimillionaire last year.
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- 9Flight Attendant Thrown From Plane Reveals InjuriesLONG ROAD AHEADShe will need to learn how to walk again.
- 10New Analysis Reveals the Profession Likeliest to Own a HomeWIDENING GAPRising home prices are reshaping who can actually buy, even as top earners hold steady.
Debt Carried by Drivers Into New Car Loans Rockets to All-Time High
A record number of American auto buyers are trapped in a debt spiral that follows them from one vehicle to the next. An estimated 30.5 percent of car buyers who trade in a vehicle owe more on it than it is worth, according to J.D. Power’s automotive forecast for March—up 4.2 percentage points from a year ago. The average amount owed on those underwater trade-ins hit $7,214 in the fourth quarter of 2025, an all-time high, according to Edmunds. More alarming still, 27 percent of those trade-ins carried $10,000 or more in negative equity, also a record. “It’s the amount underwater that is the real, and troubling, story,” said Joseph Yoon, a consumer insights analyst at Edmunds. When that debt is rolled into a new loan, the average monthly payment rockets to $916—$144 more than the average new-car buyer pays. New cars aren’t getting cheaper, either. The average price hit $49,353 in February, up 30 percent since 2020.
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Whether you’ve been extra committed to your fitness routine in 2026, have a job that requires you to sit for the better part of your eight-hour shift, or are on your feet for the majority of the day, you may find yourself dealing with aches, stiffness, and soreness.
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A Delta Air Lines jet’s left engine caught fire during takeoff, leaving passengers screaming, before the pilots managed to quickly return to the airport for an emergency landing 10 minutes later. Flight 104 took off from Sao Paulo bound for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday night, but seconds after wheels up suffered engine trouble, according to USA Today. The 19-year-old Airbus A330-300 landed safely, carrying 272 passengers, who were then shuttled back to the terminal by bus. “Delta teams are working to reaccommodate customers to get them safely to their destination,” Delta said in a statement. “The safety of our customers and crew is our highest priority. We apologize to our customers for this delay in their travels.” Footage posted online by the air travel news site Air Live shows a recording from the left-hand side of the plane as it took off. Bright orange flashes can be seen coming from the engine just off-screen seconds later, as passengers cry out. According to Simple Flying and separate footage, falling debris may have caused a fire to break out in the grass next to the runway.
American wine lovers have been dealt a blow by President Donald Trump and his far-reaching tariff experiment. Five retailers, wholesalers, and restaurateurs told Reuters that they have been ditching go-to menu options because importing them from Europe is no longer financially viable. The continent has historically been a close ally of the U.S., but that didn’t stop Trump from imposing a 15 percent tariff on many of its goods last year, which was later reduced to 10 percent after the Supreme Court got involved. Kristen Goceljak, wine director of the New York-based Kent Hospitality Group, said that prices of champagne and crémant—sparkling wines which can only ever be made in France—had risen enough to make them unattractive import options because “It’s just too expensive.” It’s bad news for wine drinkers, because “The pressure to pass through costs is mounting,” said Republic National Distributing Company SVP Lance Emerson. He said the hike is likely to be felt more in wine than in spirits, noting that retailers were trimming their product offerings, while restaurants were swapping out old favorites for lower-cost options.
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If you rely on coffee for its focus-boosting powers but could do without the jitters, stomach flips, and inevitable mid-afternoon crash, it might be time to rethink what’s actually in your cup. Enter the new wave of functional blends that promise steady energy without the rollercoaster. My go-to functional coffee? Everyday Dose’s mushroom coffee. Yes, mushroom coffee isn’t exactly a novel concept.
If you’ve tried early iterations, you know the flavor could skew aggressively earthy—more forest floor than flat white. The category has evolved, and Everyday Dose is part of a newer class of brands prioritizing taste as much as function. The result is a brew that’s creamy, smooth, and convincingly coffee-forward, not overtly fungal.
The formula pairs real coffee with nootropic and adaptogenic mushrooms traditionally associated with cognitive support and stress modulation, plus grass-fed collagen for added protein and skin-supporting benefits. Instead of triggering your nervous system, the blend is designed to promote more sustained, even energy—think clear-headed focus without the wired feeling or abrupt crash.
Beyond energy, Everyday Dose leans into the ritual aspect. It dissolves easily, has a naturally mellow finish, and doesn’t require masking with syrups or heavy cream to make it palatable. Plus, for those with sensitive stomachs, many people find mushroom-forward blends easier on digestion than high-acid traditional brews.
Of course, it’s still coffee (you’ll get the caffeine you’re drinking it for—don’t worry), but the added functional ingredients appear to soften the sharper edges of the experience. The net effect feels less like a caffeine spike and more like a steady hum. Precisely what I need in 2026.
For anyone curious about upgrading their morning ritual without giving up the comfort (or flavor) of a proper cup, Everyday Dose makes a strong case that functional coffee has officially grown up.
A long-unsolved disappearance has been quietly cracked decades later after a banker’s leg washed up on a beach. Partial human remains discovered on a Northern California beach have now been identified as a banker who vanished in 1999, according to authorities and forensic researchers. The case began when a family searching for seashells on Salmon Creek Beach in Sonoma County in June 2022 came across a long bone containing surgical hardware, the DNA Doe Project said. Investigators later determined the remains belonged to Walter Karl Kinney, 59, a former banker from nearby Santa Rosa. “Thank you to the DNA Doe Project for helping us put a name to the human remains found at Salmon Creek Beach,” the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said. “We value this partnership as we continue working together to identify remains found in Sonoma County.” Researchers developed a DNA profile and uploaded it to the GEDmatch database in January, leading to a breakthrough linking Kinney to remains previously recovered in 1999. Kinney’s daughter remembered him as “smart, sensitive, almost to a fault,” adding that “this world was just too harsh a place for him,” the DNA Doe Project said.
An American Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing after a crazed passenger threatened to blow up the plane. The flight from New York was an hour away from its destination in Chicago when travelers Sunday heard screaming coming from the back of the plane. A man was “yelling, ‘No, no, no,’ and he can’t get off the plane, and he didn’t take his meds,” passenger Gerry Sutofsky told CBS News. Margaret Weinstock said she heard the “aggressive” passenger threaten to blow up the plane and “kill you all,” adding that it seemed like “he was ready to attack the flight attendants.” The plane’s pilots diverted the flight due to the increasingly dangerous situation and made an emergency landing at 11:08 a.m. at the Detroit Metro Airport. The passenger was removed from the flight, after which authorities conducted a search for potential explosives “out of an abundance of caution.” “There was a guy who came on the plane with a machine gun, and we’re being told, ‘Put your head down and hands up,’” Esther Sutofsky told CBS about the traumatizing experience. The passengers made it to Chicago eight hours after their original arrival time. “American Airlines flight 2819 diverted to Detroit (DTW) due to a disruptive customer. The aircraft landed safely at DTW where law enforcement and medical personnel met the flight and the customer deplaned. We appreciate our customers for their patience and thank our crew for their professionalism,” the airline told The Daily Beast.
Law and Order’s Mariska Hargitay is set to make her Broadway debut this spring as the star of the solo show Every Brilliant Thing. “It feels like an extraordinary gift to make my Broadway debut, the fulfillment of a lifelong dream, with a play that affirms life so emphatically,” the 62-year-old actress said. The 85-minute production follows a character compiling a list of reasons to stay alive, originally written for their mother after a suicide attempt. Written by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe, the play also involves audience participation, with attendees sometimes asked to take on roles. “I read Every Brilliant Thing and cried, rejoiced, laughed, cried some more, and loved it so much. I’m always drawn to themes of healing and renewal, especially when the journey is rendered in all its complexity,” Hargitay said. The Law and Order star is set to take on the role once Daniel Radcliffe’s run ends on May 24. She will stay on until the end of the play’s run at the Hudson Theater on June 28.
A career criminal who won Kentucky’s $167 million Powerball last year is accused of stealing a paltry $12,000. James Farthing, 51, is alleged to have broken into the home in Lexington, taken the cash from inside, and fled in his black Porsche Passenger. Police then found a marijuana blunt in his vehicle after pulling over the multimillionaire, before finding more of the drug during a search. Farthing was charged with second-degree burglary and marijuana possession. Farthing won the Powerball millions in April 2025 after spending decades of his life in and out of jail. Even after winning the $167 million bonanza, Farthing has continued to face legal trouble. Last month, Fathting pled guilty to misdemeanor charges of battery and resisting an officer after kicking a deputy in the face at a Florida hotel bar just days after he collected his winnings. Farthing was also arrested in February 2026 on charges of intimidation and is scheduled for an April arraignment on a hit-and-run charge following an incident in November 2025. Farthing had already spent nearly 30 years of his life in custody over a variety of offenses before he won the Kentucky Powerball.
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Spring is upon us, which means vacations, proms, Easter festivities, and wedding season are just around the corner. Translation? We’ll be wearing a lot less wool and a lot more linen. It also means you may need to add a few more items to the rotation. Men’s Warehouse is helping out with the transition by offering 20 percent off bundled items for a limited time. You can bundle dress shirts, button-ups, polos, casual pants, jeans, and dress pants. All you have to do is add at least two items from the same category to your cart to activate the discount.
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An Air Canada flight attendant who survived being thrown from a plane as it collided with a fire truck last week has been left with devastating injuries. Solange Tremblay was the senior flight attendant on board Air Canada Express Flight 8646 from Montreal to LaGuardia Airport when it crashed in New York on March 22, claiming the lives of both pilots. Tremblay was in a jump seat at the front of the plane and was hurled 320 feet onto the tarmac during the collision. She suffered two broken legs, spinal damage, and lacerations to her skin from the slide, all while still attached to her seat, her daughter Sarah Lépine revealed in a GoFundMe. Lépine said her mom suffered “shattered legs,” with “open fractures” that require “multiple surgeries where metal plates are needed.” She added that Tremblay “requires skin grafts to repair the missing flesh she lost on her legs while sliding down the tarmac. She even received a blood transfusion due to complications from her first surgery,” and “will have to undergo several other surgeries, along with intensive rehabilitation to learn how to walk again.”
Business professionals and educators are the most likely to own homes nationwide, a new analysis by the National Association of Realtors shows. About 72 percent of management and business workers and 67 percent of education and social services workers owned homes in 2024, largely unchanged over the past decade, while the U.S. overall rate sits near 65 percent. Service and sales workers also saw gains: Service workers rose to 46 percent from 43 percent, and sales and real estate pros climbed to 63 percent from 61 percent. Meanwhile, STEM and technical workers have slipped slightly, from 69 percent in 2014 to 67 percent, largely because many live in high-cost markets, according to the report. Local trends vary sharply: In 61 percent of metro areas, the top home-owning occupation in 2024 differs from 2014. Management and business workers lead in half of metros, STEM workers in 24 percent, and education/social services in 12 percent. The analysis comes as the national median home price now equals five times the median household income.