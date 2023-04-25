CHEAT SHEET
Yashar Ali May Have Future Income Seized Over Unpaid Getty Debt
Journalist and Twitter personality Yashar Ali allegedly owes a Getty heiress more than $200,000—and now a debt collector has filed a court request to seize Ali’s future income, including any payments for freelance reporting or his Substack newsletter. Ariadne Getty, granddaughter of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, initially loaned Ali $180,000 from 2012 to 2014, on which he soon defaulted, according to the Los Angeles Superior Court filing. After years of battles for the money, Ali owes Getty a total of $232,769 after interest, the court filing claims.