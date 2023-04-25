CHEAT SHEET
    Yashar Ali May Have Future Income Seized Over Unpaid Getty Debt

    Katie Hawkinson

    The Los Angeles Superior Court building.

    Wikimedia Commons

    Journalist and Twitter personality Yashar Ali allegedly owes a Getty heiress more than $200,000—and now a debt collector has filed a court request to seize Ali’s future income, including any payments for freelance reporting or his Substack newsletter. Ariadne Getty, granddaughter of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, initially loaned Ali $180,000 from 2012 to 2014, on which he soon defaulted, according to the Los Angeles Superior Court filing. After years of battles for the money, Ali owes Getty a total of $232,769 after interest, the court filing claims.

    Read it at Los Angeles Times