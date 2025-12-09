Decadent Drone Feast Bound For Prison Inmates Revealed

Trump-Hating Country Music Star Dead at 60
A MAVERICK
The Mavericks’ lead singer and co-founder Raul Malo died Tuesday, the band announced. Malo had been fighting stage 4 colon cancer, having announced his diagnosis last year. In September, he said he was also battling leptomeningeal disease, a rare condition in which cancer spreads to the brain and spinal cord. “Over a career of more than three decades entertaining millions around the globe, his towering creative contributions and unrivaled, generational talent created the kind of multicultural American music reaching far beyond America itself,” the band said in a statement. The Mavericks blended rock and country music and took influence from Latin-American tunes. Malo, a Miami native and the son of Cuban immigrants, had been outspoken against the immigration practices of the Trump administration. “The words ‘liberty and justice for all’ have faded into a distant past,” he wrote on social media on the Fourth of July this year. “To some of us those words were deeply personal. My family came here because of those words. I was born here because of those words. I have had an extraordinary life because of those words. And now those words have lost their meaning.”