Decomposing Body Found Inside Impounded Tesla Belonging to Singer

Parks and Rec star Aziz Ansari said that he would be so excited to reprise his character for a reboot that he’d do it even “if it’s terrible,” according to Entertainment Weekly. Aziz, 42, was at the Toronto International Film Festival promoting his directorial debut Good Fortune when he said he’d happily play Tom Haverford again. “I would love to spend time with anybody from Parks—even if the show was terrible, and we just got a decent-enough check, but we got to spend time together,” he said. His Parks co-star Adam Scott told EW in July that Ansari’s character and Jim O’Heir’s character Jerry were the ideal protagonists if the series was ever revisited. “Oh man, if I get to spend time with Jim, I would love to do it,” Ansari said, “I love those people so much.” In 2020, however, co-creator Mike Schur revealed no plans were in the works because “I don’t see why,” adding, “Amy [Poehler] and I and the whole crew had the same feeling, which was: That show had a very specific point to make, and we felt like we made the point, and then we ended the show and we moved on.” That hasn’t quelled the enthusiasm to return for some of its stars. Poehler, the central protagonist of the original series, said in 2022, “Anytime anybody gives me the word, and I’m down.” Rashida Jones said in February that she’s “ready any time” for a revival.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1‘Parks and Rec’ Star Down for Reboot—Even if It’s ‘Terrible’TREAT YO SELFOther members of the show’s cast have also expressed interest in reuniting.
- 2Rising Dem Star Unveils Bid for Senate in Deep-Red StateUNDERDOGJames Talarico has been backed by a surprising variety of public figures, from Joe Rogan to Barack Obama.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW DROPThe Remarkable Paper Pro Move is an innovative digital notebook made for work on the go.
- 3Body Found Inside Impounded Tesla Belonging to SingerGRUESOME FINDThe remains were discovered at a Hollywood tow yard after a foul smell started emanating from the electric vehicle.
- 4Face-Biting Parasite’s ‘Kissing Bug’ Disease Now EndemicBUGGING OUTSpotting symptoms early is vital to combating Chagas disease, which can sometimes be fatal.
Shop with ScoutedThis Tinted SPF Is the Derm-Backed MVP for Sensitive SkinIN THE CLEARThis hypoallergenic, noncomedogenic sunscreen calms and protects acne- and rosacea-prone skin, improves discoloration with niacinamide, and comes in tinted and untinted options that leave no white cast.
- 5Banksy Might Soon Be Forced to Reveal IdentityTO CATCH AN ARTISTThe subversive artist might be charged with “criminal damage” of a heritage building for a mural discovered on Monday.
- 6Star Begins ‘Desperate Housewives’ Podcast Without Main CastWIFE SWAPDesperately Devoted discuss relationships, parenting, and life while rewatching the show.
- 7Charlie Sheen Reveals Crazy-Long Break From Sex‘NEEDED A BREAK’The star has made significant life changes in the years since going sober.
- 8Coldplay Kiss-Cam Husband Breaks SilenceNOT HOW IT SEEMEDAndrew Cabot is hoping to move on from the kiss-cam controversy.
Shop with ScoutedStep Into Fall With Seasonal Essentials From Men's WearhouseWEAR-WITH-ALLGet suited for the season with timeless staples—at a reasonable price.
- 9'Breaking Bad' Star Arrested for Hosing Neighbor's DaughterBREAKING LAWSRaymond Cruz, who played Tuco Salamanca on the hit series, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery.
- 10Turtle Question Banned From Trump Assassin TrialJURY QUIZRyan Routh wanted to ask a series of weird questions to prospective jurors.
Texas State Representative James Talarico—an up-and-coming star among Democrats who caused major upset after flipping a Trump-leaning Austin suburb in 2018—just entered the race for Senate. It’s an already crowded contest to flip the deep red state by taking on Ted Cruz, with Talarico’s fellow Democrat Colin Allred having already bought himself significant name recognition with a $94 million challenge to the GOP incumbent last year. All the same, Talarico’s entry comes along with his growing viral reach, buoyed in part by his background as a seminarian in the uber-Christian state, and in part by his sitdown on The Joe Rogan Experience earlier in July, during which the controversial podcaster told Talarico he should consider running for the White House. Barack Obama would appear to have received that message loud and clear, with the former president’s people reportedly reaching out to Talarico’s team late last month as part of a wider effort to put the wind behind young Democratic hopefuls.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
The way you take notes can make or break your productivity. But let’s be honest: the usual methods don’t cut it. Paper gets messy, disorganized, and lost. Laptops are cumbersome and hinder real collaboration. And phones? Sure, they’re convenient—until the notifications start rolling in and your focus disappears. The solution? Remarkable’s new Paper Pro Move.
This latest innovation from Remarkable offers the same distraction-free experience as its revolutionary Remarkable Paper Pro Tablet (including the brand’s distraction-proof custom operating system) in a smaller size. As Remarkable CEO Phil Hess puts it, “it’s big enough to hold your work, yet small enough to not get in the way.”
Its 7.3-inch display packs a punch with bright, deep colors and provides a unique writing experience when paired with Remarkable’s custom-developed markers. The digital ink appears instantly, and every pen stroke has the perfect amount of friction to make it feel like you’re writing on paper.
You can select from built-in templates, including grids, lines, and planners, to make it simple to quickly jot down notes over coffee, in class, or during a meeting. Need more room to write? Just turn the Remarkable Paper Pro Move tablet sideways, and the display rotates automatically. Notes can be converted into text with a tap and sent by email directly from the device. Plus, a mere ten-minute charge provides two weeks of standby battery life or three days of active use. Whether you’re using it for work or as a digital journal, the Remarkable Paper Pro Move is a reliable sidekick you can count on.
Decomposing Body Found Inside Impounded Tesla Belonging to Singer
A decomposing body was found stuffed into a bag inside the front trunk of a Tesla registered to rising music star D4vd, according to local reports. Police said the remains were uncovered Monday afternoon at a Hollywood tow yard after workers reported a foul odor emanating from the vehicle, according to KABC-TV. The Tesla, a 2023 model bearing Texas plates, had been at the yard for a couple of days before the body was discovered. Authorities confirmed the car is registered to David Anthony Burke, the 20-year-old Queens-born singer-songwriter better known as D4vd, whose music has earned him more than two million Instagram followers. The victim has not yet been identified. The car’s grisly contents were found while D4vd was on tour. Over the past week, he has posted regularly on social media, with performances scheduled in Minneapolis on Tuesday and in Los Angeles later this month. Police have not said how the body ended up in the vehicle. The investigation remains ongoing.
A life-threatening disease transmitted by bugs that bite humans’ faces is now endemic in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned. Experts say that Chagas disease, also known as “kissing bug disease,” is spreading, particularly in the south. It is caused by a parasite called Trypanosoma cruzi found in the feces of the triatomine bug, which has a penchant for biting the faces of its victims. The bugs pick up the parasite when they bite other carriers, which can include dogs and The Washington Post reports rising canine infections in California and Texas. The early stage of human infection, according to the CDC, can present few symptoms beyond fatigue, aches, and the so-called “Romañas sign,” which is characterized by swelling of the eyelids. The health agency says that early detection is vital, and without treatment the condition can persist for the remainder of the patient’s life. While many people remain asymptomatic, around 30 percent of cases develop life-threatening symptoms such as heart disease. Paula Stigler Granados, associate professor at the San Diego State University School of Public Health, told the Post that the disease is “often fatal by the time symptoms develop.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Ask any dermatologist what the most important step in your skincare routine is, and you’ll get the same answer every time: daily sunscreen—even if it’s cloudy, and even if you “don’t burn.” Not only is SPF one of the most effective tools for preventing premature aging, but it’s also crucial for protecting your skin from UV damage and lowering the risk of skin cancer.
Of course, knowing you should wear sunscreen and actually finding one your skin can tolerate are two very different things. For anyone with acne-prone, sensitive, or rosacea-prone skin, the wrong SPF can lead to breakouts, irritation, or a full-blown flare-up.
One SPF that consistently earns praise from dermatologists, aestheticians, and skin-sensitive users alike is EltaMD’s UV Clear Tinted Sunscreen. This mineral-based SPF is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and specifically formulated for reactive skin. It’s infused with skin-supporting ingredients like niacinamide to help calm inflammation, smooth texture, and support an even skin tone without causing irritation.
The texture is lightweight and breathable, with a velvety demi-matte finish that layers beautifully under makeup and plays well with the skincare underneath it. And because it comes in untinted, tinted, and deep-tinted versions, it works for a wide range of skin tones—no chalky residue or white cast. If your skin has a history of rejecting sunscreen, this derm-loved favorite might just be the one that finally gets a yes. The best part? For a limited time, score free shipping on all orders over $75 and 10 percent off your next order when you subscribe.
The renowned anonymous street artist known as Banksy might soon be forced to reveal his identity. According to The Daily Telegraph, the London police have launched an investigation into the subversive artist’s latest mural located near London’s Royal Courts of Justice, which was discovered on Monday. The mural depicts a judge beating a protester bloody with his gavel, likely referencing a protest on Sunday that resulted in the mass arrest of nearly 900 demonstrators supporting Palestine Action, which has been controversially classified as a “terrorist organization” by the British government. On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police announced that the artist may be charged with “criminal damage” for defacing a Grade I heritage building; His Majesty’s Courts and Tribunals Service also announced the mural would be removed. If charged, Banksy might be compelled to reveal his identity in court after 25 years of secrecy and intense speculation. But the artist may find ways to elude the public; when he was sued in court for defamation in 2023, he used a century-old copyright treaty to maintain anonymity. The closest the artist came to revealing his identity was when he told BBC Radio 4’s PM program in 2003 that he goes by “Robbie.”
Desperate Housewives alum Teri Hatcher is launching a podcast about the iconic television show—without her fellow housewives. Hatcher, 60, launched Desperately Devoted Tuesday along with her on-screen daughter Andrea Bowen and real-life daughter Emerson Tenney as co-hosts. “I really am giddy with joy that I get to do this with my real daughter and my on-screen daughter,” Hatcher told People. The podcasters will rewatch the show, which aired for eight seasons from 2004 to 2012, and act as a springboard for broader discussions of life, relationships, and parenting. “Revisiting the show at this time with my TV mom of so many years and her daughter, whom I got to grow up alongside, while I embark on this journey of motherhood with my daughter, feels really special,” Bowen, 35, said. It is unknown whether Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, and Eva Longoria, the iconic housewives of the television series, will be appearing on the podcast. Hatcher famously had a falling-out with the rest of her cast mates, with allegations of Hatcher getting preferential treatment. In 2024, Longoria mentioned keeping in touch with Cross and Huffman, but did not mention Hatcher, adding more speculation to the off-screen drama behind the award-winning show.
Actor Charlie Sheen has been celibate for eight years, he revealed in an interview ahead of the release of both a new memoir and a documentary exploring his life. They delve into the Two and a Half Men star’s journey to sobriety, via the pitfalls of addiction and being diagnosed with HIV, to where he is now, a proud father who turned 60 last week. He told Page Six there’s “not enough room in my car” for a relationship, and when he was asked if that meant celibacy, he added, “If I don’t have a girlfriend and I’m not paying for it, then I think the math is pretty simple.” The Platoon star added, “Oh my gosh, for so long [sex] was all I cared about, or it was near the top of the priority list. And so I just saw [celibacy] as a needed break from those pursuits. That’s not me slamming the door on anything in the future. No, I would absolutely welcome some type of companionship.” The Book of Sheen was released Sept. 9, while aka Charlie Sheen, drops Sept. 10, filled with revelations such as that he was born dead, lost his virginity in Las Vegas to a prostitute, and despite using cocaine and crack, never used ketamine, the killer of his pal and late Friends star, Matthew Perry.
The husband of the woman caught kissing her boss at a Coldplay concert has broken his silence and revealed that he and his wife were already separated at the time. Kristin Cabot found herself blown up on the Jumbotron in the arms of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron at a Coldplay show in July, the pair leaping apart when they realised their relationship was about to be made very public. “Either they’re having an affair, or they are just very shy,” Coldplay singer Chris Martin joked. Cabot was working as Astronomer’s chief people officer but both she and Byron were forced to leave the tech start-up over the controversy. It emerged this week that Kristin had filed for divorce last month and her husband, Andrew Cabot, revealed that they had been “amicably separated” for several weeks by the time of the Coldplay gig. “Their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening,” a spokeswoman told PEOPLE magazine. “Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they’ve always valued.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
As the days grow shorter and colder weather settles in, it’s time to swap out your summer outfits for a cozy fall wardrobe. Staying comfortable doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style. With Men’s Wearhouse, you can find seasonal staples that help you keep warm, look sharp, and save big.
Men’s Wearhouse might be best known for its sharp suits and expansive formalwear options—and if you’ve got a fall wedding (or three) on the calendar, the brand definitely has you covered. But you don’t need a dress code to make the most of their lineup. With everyday staples like sweaters, outerwear, and casual pieces that work just as well at home as they do out in the world, Men’s Wearhouse brings the same stylish standards to all of its items. And with sales running all season long, now’s a great time to stock up.
This merino-blend sweater is the epitome of cozy minimalism, giving you a put-together look that’s as low-lift as it is polished. Whether you’re layering it up or keeping it simple, this versatile piece will complement anything in your closet.
With its refined texture and slim fit, this turtleneck from Kenneth Cole adds instant polish to any look. Soft, breathable, and subtly sophisticated, it’ll keep you looking sharp all season—without trying too hard.
Who would we be to recommend Men’s Wearhouse picks without featuring a suit?! With its bold plaid pattern and modern skinny fit, this elegant Egara piece is built to stand out whether you’re heading into the office, working an event, or going out for the night.
With hundreds of other items to choose from—including accessories like shoes, belts, and ties—there’s plenty more to explore. Browse the full catalog and elevate your wardrobe for the new season.
Raymond Cruz, who played drug lord Tuco Salamanca on Breaking Bad, was arrested Monday on suspicion of misdemeanor battery. Law enforcement said Cruz allegedly sprayed his neighbor’s daughter with a garden hose at his Silver Lake home in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. The altercation began when the fan-favorite villain asked the girl to move away as he was washing his car, according to a source familiar with the case who spoke to TMZ. No charges have yet been filed. For minor infractions, the city attorney typically holds an office hearing in which the accused offender will be warned or offered anger management courses in exchange for having charges dropped. Since Breaking Bad, Cruz reprised his villainous role in the prequel spinoff, Better Call Saul. He had his breakthrough playing a character on the other side of the crime divide: a detective in the series The Closer, a role he reprised for its own spinoff, Major Crimes.
A man accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump wanted to quiz potential jurors with a series of odd questions. Ryan Routh, 59, wanted to ask a series of unconventional questions on topics, including turtles, Gaza, and Greenland. His list of questions included asking jurors their reactions to seeing a turtle in the road while they are driving. He also wanted to ask their thoughts on the ongoing reports of Trump’s interest in acquiring Greenland for the U.S.. Routh has been detained since a Secret Service agent found him allegedly poking a rifle through a bush as Trump played golf in Florida. Speaking to 60 possible jurors, Routh said, “Sorry for bringing you all in here.” The Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon approved Routh’s request to represent himself, although standby counsel remains on hand. The Associated Press reported Cannon dismissed several questions Routh wished to ask the jury, deeming them irrelevant. The process of jury selection is ongoing, and although four weeks have been allocated for the trial, less time is expected to be needed, according to the AP.