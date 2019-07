Welcome to Pay Dirt—exclusive reporting and research from The Daily Beast’s Lachlan Markay on corruption, campaign finance, and influence-peddling in the nation’s capital. For Beast Inside members only.

Political front-groups of both parties are tooling up for a bruising U.S. Senate election in Maine next year, which will be critical in determining the partisan majority in the upper chamber come 2021.

And deep-pocketed political donors are already stepping up to fund the effort.