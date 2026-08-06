Rock Legend Reveals Sad Health Update

A legendary rock vocalist and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee is officially hanging up his microphone to undergo urgent, major open-heart surgery. Deep Purple star Glenn Hughes, 74, revealed the difficult decision in a message to fans following months of worsening health issues. “The results from numerous MRIs, CT scans, and an echocardiogram have alerted my medical team, that I need another open-heart surgery,” the English-born bass guitarist and singer wrote. “I really have no option and no choice as health is my number one priority.” The musician first rose to prominence in the 1970s with Trapeze before joining Deep Purple in 1973 alongside David Coverdale, helping define a generation of hard rock before his 2016 Hall of Fame induction. After canceling a U.S. tour earlier this year over medical concerns, Hughes made the step back permanent. Expressing deep gratitude for his five-decade career, Hughes added, “Grateful to have been chosen with a life full with the gift of music… Thank you for walking beside me.”