Celebrity

Rock Legend Reveals Sad Health Update

ROCK HAS ROLLED

Deep Purple star Glenn Hughes is stepping off the stage for good.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

(MANDATORY CREDIT Watal Asanuma/Shinko Music/Getty Images) Glenn Hughes of Deep Purple performs on stage at Wembley Empire Pool, London, 12th March 1976. (Photo by Watal Asanuma/Shinko Music via Getty Images)
Watal Asanuma/Shinko Music/Getty Images

A legendary rock vocalist and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee is officially hanging up his microphone to undergo urgent, major open-heart surgery. Deep Purple star Glenn Hughes, 74, revealed the difficult decision in a message to fans following months of worsening health issues. “The results from numerous MRIs, CT scans, and an echocardiogram have alerted my medical team, that I need another open-heart surgery,” the English-born bass guitarist and singer wrote. “I really have no option and no choice as health is my number one priority.” The musician first rose to prominence in the 1970s with Trapeze before joining Deep Purple in 1973 alongside David Coverdale, helping define a generation of hard rock before his 2016 Hall of Fame induction. After canceling a U.S. tour earlier this year over medical concerns, Hughes made the step back permanent. Expressing deep gratitude for his five-decade career, Hughes added, “Grateful to have been chosen with a life full with the gift of music… Thank you for walking beside me.”

Read it at Daily Mail
Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

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