Deep Sea Search for Lost Flight Is Set to Start Again
Malaysia’s transport ministry announced on Wednesday that a private firm will resume a deep-sea search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 later this month, over ten years after the aircraft first disappeared. The Austin-based marine robotics firm Ocean Infinity will be conducting the search and signed a “no-find, no-fee“ contract with the Malaysian government in March; if the plane is found, the company will be paid $70 million. It is not clear whether Ocean Infinity has new evidence of the plane’s potential location, although CEO Oliver Plunkett said last year that the company has improved its technology since its first search for the plane in 2018. The plane disappeared on March 8, 2014, with 239 people aboard as it was flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, and it is believed to have crashed in the southern Indian Ocean. In the 11 years since its disappearance, multiple searches have been conducted, making the search for the aircraft the most expensive in aviation history. While debris from the aircraft has washed ashore in east Africa and on islands in the Indian Ocean, the plane itself has never been found.