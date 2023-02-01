Deepfake Porn Creator Goes Dark After Twitch Streamer’s Apology
‘TOTAL PIECE OF SH*T’
A person who made sexually explicit deepfake images of popular female Twitch streamers deleted their online presence and denounced their own creations after a popular male streamer admitted to viewing the “gross” content, according to a report. Brandon Ewing, who goes by the handle Atrioc on Twitch, shared a tearful apology video on Monday after viewers saw in one of his browser windows that he had accessed the graphic AI-generated images of his own colleagues. Ewing said he had paid to look at the non-consensual content out of “morbid curiosity.” The creator of the deepfakes on the site Ewing used has reportedly since removed their images from the page, denouncing them as “immoral.” “To be quite honest if I wanted to continue this, what I got was the best advertisement I could ever ask for but after seeing the situation of that couple apologizing and a few streamers’ reactions who thought [I] ‘did not care’, I feel like the total piece of shit I am,” the creator allegedly wrote in the apology. “The best course of action I have understood is to just wipe my part off the internet and help decrease the number of future videos of those involved. You will not see me pop up again.”