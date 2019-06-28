CHEAT SHEET
THANKFULLY
Deepfake App DeepNude Shuts Down Hours After Going Viral
Controversial app DeepNude only lasted for a few hours after VICE ran a story exposing the deepfake app, with the app’s creators saying the “probability that people will misuse it is too high.” The app allowed users to upload a photo of a woman with clothes on, and the app would generate a new photo depicting the woman naked, also known as a deepfake. The app shuttered Thursday morning after the number of users crashed its servers, and the team behind the app said on Twitter that “the world is not yet ready for DeepNude.” In the statement, the company warned that downloading the software from other sources or sharing it will be against the terms of service of its website but noted that people are still likely to share copies of it on the web.