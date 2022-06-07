Deeps Sleep Patches Gave Me My Best Night of Sleep in Months

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As I have gotten older, my sleep quality has basically fallen off a cliff. With work, maintaining a social life and the general growing stress of simply being alive, I have had a harder time going to sleep, and even when I do, I have a tough time staying asleep the entire night. With so many different supposed sleep remedies on the market, it is hard to distinguish which ones (if any) actually work and make a genuine difference. Deeps Sleep Patches are the sleep product that you have been looking for.

The Deeps Sleep Patches are designed to be placed on your wrist before you get ready to go to sleep and be forgotten about from there. The patches are infused with a number of unique ingredients designed to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress and calm your body down. These ingredients include CBD, Lavender, Melatonin, L-Theanine and Black Pepper Extract. Once the patch is placed on your wrist, the active layer begins to slowly release the Deeps formula into your body through your skin.

Deeps Sleep Patch Five Pack $ 29

You can wear the patch for up to 12 hours, so even if you want to sleep in on the weekend, the Deeps Patch will support you the entire time without its effects wearing off. When you wake up, simply remove the patch and start your day.

The night I first tried the sleep patch, I was skeptical. The item itself is pretty innocuous and I don’t know if I have ever trusted a patch as a way to receive any sort of health supplement. However, after having the patch on for about 30 minutes, I literally felt a comforting wave of calmness and peace envelop me as I lay in bed. Within two minutes of that, I was completely asleep. This was no ordinary sleep either as I stayed fast asleep from basically that point on until I heard my alarm go off the following morning. For someone that usually expects to wake up at least once for some reason or another over the course of the night, making it through the entire night was incredible.

Beyond just staying asleep, after using the Deeps Sleep Patch, I woke up feeling refreshed and well rested which might be rarer than anything else. Even if I get a full 8 hours, I usually still wake up in the midst of a groggy haze as I panic trying to figure out what time, day and year it is. This morning however, I woke up and gave one of those big cartoonish stretches before bounding out of my bed ready to take on the day. I simply cannot stress to you how out of the ordinary this is for me.

If you truly want to bask in all of the sleeping tools that Deeps offers, you can also throw on the company’s Spotify playlist designed to help you calm your mind and drift off easier.

Deeps Sleep Patches have proven to me that it doesn’t take heavy medication like sleeping pills to be able to get a good night’s sleep. As much as I could go on about the effectiveness of focusing on natural ingredients or the genius of the slow release patches, the most important thing for me is that I had the best night of sleep I have had in months (if not years), and that is better marks than anything else I could say.

