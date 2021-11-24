Defense Department Launches New UFO Task Force to Dig Deeper
THE TRUTH IS...STILL OUT THERE
The Defense Department said Tuesday it would form a new UFO task force to determine the origin of any unidentified aerial objects—and whether we should be warned. The new group succeeds a Navy task force that looked into the objects, which released a report in June that recounted 144 instances of UFOs (or Unidentified Aerial Phenomenons) over the last two years. “Incursions by any airborne object into our [special-use airspace] pose safety of flight and operations security concerns, and may pose national security challenges,” the department wrote in a press release. “DOD takes reports of incursions—by any airborne object, identified or unidentified—very seriously, and investigates each one.” There is no word on if the Galactic Federation will play a role in the task force.