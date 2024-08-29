Defense Officials: Trump Campaign WAS Warned Before Arlington Incident
‘ABUNDANTLY CLEAR CUT’
The Trump campaign was warned ahead of time not to take photos at Section 60 in Arlington National Cemetery, multiple outlets reported, citing anonymous defense officials. The Trump campaign’s actions at the national military cemetery are under scrutiny after an official on the grounds got into an altercation with campaign staffers attempting to take photographs in Section 60, NPR first reported. “What was abundantly clear cut was: Section 60, no photos and no video,” one official told The Washington Post. The Associated Press also confirmed the campaign was warned before their arrival and also prior to the altercation through one official. Using that area of the cemetery for election-related activity is prohibited by federal law, Arlington told NPR in a statement. In both reports, the officials spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive matter of the events on Monday. After the story broke on Tuesday, Stephen Cheung, Trump’s press secretary, said the campaign was “granted access to have a photographer there” on social media. The Trump campaign did not immediately return a request for comment on the officials’ statements from the Daily Beast.