Defense Sec’y Orders Military-Wide ‘Stand Down’ to Discuss Right-Wing Extremism

Read it at Twitter
Newly confirmed Secretary of Defense Gen. Lloyd Austin has ordered a military-wide “stand down” to allow for “needed discussions” between local commanders and their soldiers about right-wing extremism within their ranks. Details of the stand down—an event when military members are not required to be at the ready for service—are yet to be announced beyond that it should occur within 60 days. The Pentagon’s press secretary told reporters that Austin, who is the first Black Secretary of Defense, is frustrated by the lack of discussion and visibility of white supremacy in the military.