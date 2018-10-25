Defense Secretary Mattis Expected to Order 800 Troops to Mexico Border

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will likely approve a request for 800 or more troops to deploy to the U.S.-Mexico border, according to officials. As the world watches two caravans of Honduran migrants—the first comprising an estimated 5,000 travelers and the second between 2,000 and 2,500—head toward the border, President Trump has claimed he will be “bringing out the military” to address the “national emergency.” The troops will reportedly be providing logistical support to Border Patrol agents, which could include vehicles, tents, equipment, and medical support. There already are about 2,000 National Guard troops assisting at the border under a previous Pentagon arrangement. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is expected to publicly address the situation later Thursday.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10