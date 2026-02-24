Pentagon Pete Gives Half-Hearted Update on Alien Files

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says he’s “eager” to carry out President Donald Trump’s order to identify and release classified government files on extraterrestrial life. “We’ve got our people working on it right now,” he told reporters Monday. “I don’t wanna oversell how much time it will take. We’re digging in, we’re gonna be in full compliance with that executive order, eager to provide that for the president. So there’ll be more coming on that, as far as the process of what we’ll do.” The former Fox News host was also clear he hadn’t anticipated the release being part of his portfolio when taking on his job within the second MAGA administration. “I did not have that on my bingo card, at all,” he said. Trump ordered the release of new findings on alien encounters after his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, sparked frenzied speculation with comments during a podcast about the possibility of life elsewhere in the universe. “They exist,” Obama said. “I just haven’t seen them.”