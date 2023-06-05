CHEAT SHEET
    A People's Republic of China (PRC) warship, identified by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command as PRC LY 132, crosses the path of U.S. Navy destroyer USS Chung-Hoon as it was transiting the Taiwan Strait

    Global News via Reuters

    China’s defense minister remained defiant in the face of pressure from the United States Sunday, defending the country’s decision to sail one of its warships directly across the path of a U.S. destroyer in the Taiwan Strait over the weekend. The two ships came within 150 yards of each other Saturday, prompting outrage from U.S. officials describing the move by China as “unsafe.” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at the Shangri-La Dialogue–a diplomatic gathering–that America would not “flinch in the face of bullying or coercion.” But just a day later at the same event, Gen. Li Shangfu said China would not allow U.S. ships claiming “innocent passage” to get too comfortable. “We must prevent attempts that try to use those freedom of navigation (patrols), that innocent passage, to exercise hegemony of navigation.”

