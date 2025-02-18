Media

Defiant John Oliver Offers Advice on Coping With Trump 2.0

'SEND A MESSAGE'

The “Last Week Tonight” host shared his thoughts on the Trump administration with Stephen Colbert.

Michael Boyle
Michael Boyle
John Oliver.
CBS
Michael Boyle

Michael Boyle

98MikeB

mboyle988@gmail.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
OpinionImage of Trump’s Oval Office Humiliation Will Define His Presidency
The Daily Beast
PoliticsTrump Fires Hundreds From FAA Despite Four Deadly Crashes on His Watch
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsNYU College Republicans Ditch President in Bid for Barron
William Vaillancourt
TrumplandPete Hegseth Shares Back Taxes Self-Own While Blasting ‘Biden IRS’ For Audit
William Vaillancourt
PoliticsMusk’s SpaceX Team Unleashed on the FAA After Staff Purge
Sean Craig