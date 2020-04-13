Defiant Trump Claims ‘Authority of the President Is Total’ in Reopening Economy
President Trump claimed during an off-the-rails coronavirus press briefing on Monday that he has “total” authority. “When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total and that is the way it’s gonna be,” Trump told reporters. “It’s total. It’s total. And the governors know that.” He continued, “When somebody is the President of the United States, the authority is total.” CNN reporter Kaitlin Collins told Trump that his assertion is “not true,” to which he responded “enough” and later asserted that governors “need us one way or the other because ultimately it comes with the federal government.” The president has maintained that it is ultimately up to him to decide when social-distancing guidelines should be lifted and that he has the power to “override” the decisions of governors. Legal experts, however, have rebuked his claims, arguing that the president does not have the power to restart state economies.