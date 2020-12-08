Deflated Dobbs Assails ‘Very Cowardly’ SCOTUS: ‘Courage Lacking’
NO COUP FOR LOU
Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, who has been passionately peddling President Donald Trump’s baseless “rigged” election narrative, had to accept Tuesday the president’s long-shot attempt to overthrow the election may have come to an end. Moments after the Supreme Court rejected a Republican bid to block certification of Pennsylvania’s election results, Dobbs lamented that the court didn’t have the president’s back.
"Well, the Supreme Court demurred,” he sighed. “Courage lacking. And the will to stand up for the Constitution now very much in question.”
Interviewing one of the GOP’s lawyers, who continued to insist that the state’s expanded mail-in voting violated the Constitution, Dobbs again took a swipe at the Supreme Court.
“The order doesn’t have a signature, doesn’t say anything except referring it to the court,” the Trump-boosting host grumbled. “I mean, it really looks awful for them not to have said anything, to have not been enlightening in any way. It’s downright frustrating, but it’s also very cowardly on the part, it seems to me, of the court.”