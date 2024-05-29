Having spent the past few weeks reading out favorable op-eds from his favorite Fox News legal experts, a glum Donald Trump emerged from the courthouse on Wednesday morning and seemed to come to terms that a conviction is likely in his hush-money trial.

The former president went so far in setting the expectations that the jury would convict him of falsifying business records that he exclaimed: “Mother Teresa could not beat these charges!”

After the prosecution wrapped up its case on Tuesday night by detailing their allegations that the ex-president essentially committed election interference by faking paperwork to hide an extramarital affair with a porn star, the jury began deliberations late Wednesday morning. It now remains to be seen if Trump becomes the first American president to be convicted in a criminal trial.

The twice-impeached ex-commander in chief, who is now the GOP’s presumptive nominee, did not display an air of confidence as he emerged from the courtroom as the jurors decided his fate.

“I would say in listening to the charges from the judge, who as you know is very conflicted and corrupt because of the confliction, very, very corrupt,” a deflated Trump told reporters outside the courthouse, “Mother Teresa could not beat these charges! These charges are rigged. The whole thing is rigged!”

Fuming that the “whole country is a mess” because of “fake elections,” Trump continued to complain about the trial and Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the case.

“Where the judge is so conflicted he can’t breathe. He’s got to do his job. And it is not for me, I can tell you,” he continued. “It is a disgrace. And I mean that—Mother Teresa could not beat these charges. But we’ll see, we’ll see how we do. It is a very disgraceful situation!”

Of course, it is highly doubtful that the Nobel Peace Prize winner would have ever been brought up on charges for paying off an adult film star to stay quiet about an alleged sexual affair just days before a presidential election. So there’s that.