‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’ Actor Jahmil French Dies at 29
Jahmil French, an actor on Degrassi: The Next Generation, has died. French, who played the character Dave Turner on the Canadian teen show, was 29, and the cause of death was not disclosed. His representative Gabrielle Kachman said in a statement, “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of a dear friend and client Jahmil French. He will be remembered by many for his passion for the arts, his commitment to his craft, and his vibrant personality. I ask that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”