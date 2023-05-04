Atlanta Hospital Shooting Suspect Charged With Murder, Aggravated Assault
BOOKED
The suspect in Wednesday’s Atlanta hospital shooting has been charged with one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault, jail records showed Thursday. Deion Patterson, 24, allegedly shot five people, killing one, at Northside Hospital before leading police on a chaotic eight-hour manhunt. Amy St. Pierre, a 39-year-old employee of the CDC, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. Police said Patterson, a military veteran, went to the hospital with his mother for an appointment around noon Wednesday. At some point, he allegedly became enraged, pulled out a handgun, and started firing. Patterson’s mother, who told The Daily Beast on Wednesday that “The damn VA gave him some messed up medication,” assisted investigators in the manhunt for her son.