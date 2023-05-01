Deion Sanders Slams NFL for Drafting Only One HBCU Player

CHEAT SHEET
NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is blasting the league for drafting just a single player from a historically black college. Sanders, who coaches Colorado but used to coach at Jackson State University, was particularly incensed that former JSU star Isaiah Bolden was was pick No. 245, by the New England Patriots. “So proud is you @isaiahbolden23,” Sanders tweeted. “You deserved to be drafted much higher but I'm truly proud of u. I know how much u want this. I'm ashamed of the 31 other @nfl teams that couldn't find draft value in ALL of the talented HBCU players & we had 3 more draft worthy players at JSU.”