Mom of First Grader Who Shot Teacher Faces Federal Gun and Drug Charges: Report
The mother of a six-year-old child who allegedly shot his first grade teacher earlier this year is now facing federal gun and drug charges. Deja Taylor is accused of purchasing a gun in July 2022 while using marijuana unlawfully, according to WTKR News 3 in Newport News, Virginia. Notably, marijuana is legal in the state, but not at the federal level. Taylor was already charged with one felony count of child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly leaving a firearm as to endanger a child. When asked about the new charges by WTKR, Taylor’s attorney, Jimmy Ellenson, said that she plans to plead guilty. She told “Good Morning America” following the incident that she was “willing to take responsibility for him because he can’t take responsibility.”