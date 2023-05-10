Mother of First Grader Who Shot His Teacher Speaks Out
‘OFF THE WALL’
The Virginia mother of the 6-year-old who shot his first-grade teacher on Jan. 6 spoke out for the first time Wednesday in an interview on Good Morning America. Deja Taylor, 25, was indicted last month and charged with felony child neglect and misdemeanor recklessly leaving a loaded firearm so as to endanger a child. She told GMA that her son is a “great kid” but that “he’s off the wall. Doesn’t sit still, ever.” The first grader, who attended Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, seriously injured teacher Abby Zwerner when he pulled a gun from the pocket of his hoodie and fired a shot from less than 10 feet away. Taylor attributed the shooting to her son’s ADHD, saying he “actually really liked” Zwerner as a teacher but felt “like he was being ignored” the week of the incident. “I am, as a parent, obviously willing to take responsibility for him because he can't take responsibility,” she said. Taylor’s trial is set to begin Aug. 15.