Judge Rejects Elon Musk’s Massive $56 Billion Tesla Pay Package

Kate Winslet was moved to tears while recalling the body shaming she experienced after catapulting into fame for her starring role in James Cameron’s Titanic. In an interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday night, the actress described the press’ scrutiny at the time as “absolutely appalling” after being shown a clip where someone critiqued her dress size. “What kind of a person must they be to do something like that to a young actress who’s just trying to figure it out?,” she continued. Winslet proceeded to recall a moment where she confronted someone about comments they made about her weight, sharing, “I did get face-to-face. I let them have it. I said, ‘I hope this haunts you,’” before getting teary-eyed. “It was a great moment because it wasn’t just for me, it was for all those people who were subjected to that level of harassment. It was horrific, it was really bad.” Earlier this year, Winslet disclosed in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar that a crew member on the set of her film Lee asked her to sit up straighter to hide her “belly rolls.” “It is my life on my face, and that matters. It wouldn’t occur to me to cover that up,” she said at the time.
