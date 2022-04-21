Delaware Man Indicted for Killing Nephew With Meat Cleaver
FAMILY TIES
A Delaware man has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge for allegedly killing his nephew with a meat cleaver last year. Wyman Thompson, 65, was arrested by Wilmington cops in Aug. 2021, according to Delaware Online. No further information was released about the death of Daryl Carter, Thompson’s 37-year-old nephew, until the indictment was handed down this week. Thompson killed Carter with the cleaver following an argument, said police, who reportedly found a trail of blood leading from the street to Thompson’s front door. The walls inside were stained with blood, and Thompson’s shirt was soaked through with blood as well, according to authorities. He subsequently “provided conflicting statements about the argument and was unable to explain the blood on his shirt, in his house and outside,” Delaware Online reported, citing arrest documents.