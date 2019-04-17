SCAM

Delaware State University Official Decreased Tuition Costs in Exchange for Bribes

Julia Arciga

Reporter

A former Delaware State University official admitted to taking over $70,000 in bribes to cut down the tuition costs of out-of-state students, Bloomberg reports. Crystal Martin, a registrar at the school, pleaded guilty to bribery and now faces up to 10 years in prison for allowing out-of-state students to be eligible for in-state tuition in exchange for a bribe. Out-of-state students at the school pay $16,904 in tuition, which is more than double the $7,868 in-state tuition cost. Martin reportedly operated the bribery scheme over a four-year period, costing the school an estimated $3 million. “The defendant abused her position at a public university to personally profit and to defraud her employer,’’ U.S. Attorney David Weiss said in a statement. “Individuals who accept bribes while serving in a public capacity risk undermining trust in those institutions.’’ A DSU spokesman told Bloomberg Martin worked at the school until March 2017 and had no further comment. Martin's public defender reportedly did not respond to requests for comment.

Read it at Bloomberg

