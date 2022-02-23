Candace Owens Loses (Again) in Crusade to Sue Facebook’s Fact-Checkers
WOMP-WOMP
Conservative commentator Candace Owens suffered yet another legal setback on Tuesday, with Delaware’s highest court upholding a dismissal of her lawsuit against two fact-checking media companies. The Delaware Supreme Court issued a 68-word order affirming the July dismissal of Owens’ contract interference suit against USA Today and Colorado company Lead Stories LLC, which both published articles in 2020 correcting Facebook posts she had made downplaying the severity of COVID. The media organizations are two of dozens paid by Facebook to publish articles on misleading posts, according to the Associated Press. USA Today and Lead Stories’ articles, Owens contented, strangled multiple sources of income for her, including revenue from Facebook advertising. The judge who dismissed Owens’ suit last year said that, among other failings, she hadn’t demonstrated that either company had come between her and her contract with Facebook. “This is a great day for fact-checking and the First Amendment,” Lead Stories’ co-founder Alan Duke told The Daily Beast on Tuesday night via phone, adding that the ruling affirmed “we do have a role in fact-checking.” “We have our processes down to where we are able to be unbiased and straight forward.”