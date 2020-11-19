Delayed ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Set for HBO Max, Theatrical Debut on Christmas
XMAS MIRACLE
Warner Bros. plans to bring Wonder Woman 1984 to HBO Max and movie theaters on Dec. 25, the studio announced Wednesday. The sequel to the 2017 hit starring Gal Gadot has already been delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the studio said it decided to be “innovative” in releasing it to audiences. “This is an amazing film that really comes to life on the big screen and, working with our partners in the exhibition community, we will provide that option to consumers in the U.S. where theaters are open. We realize that a lot of consumers can’t go back to the movies due to the pandemic, so we also want to give them the option to see Wonder Woman 1984 via our HBO Max platform,” Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, said in a statement.