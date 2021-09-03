Delivery Workers: New Yorkers Tipped Like Shit During Mega-Storm
‘MOST HORRIBLE DAY’
If you force a delivery driver to wade through some of the worst flash flooding in New York City history to bring you a burger, the very least you could do is throw a few more dollars than usual onto the tip. But NYC delivery workers have complained that their tips sucked, even as they dealt with Wednesday’s deadly conditions. Toño Solís told The City website that he earned just $5 for an hour-long trip to deliver a meal in Brooklyn from Astoria in Queens—and, yes, that includes the full tip. “It’s a cruel joke,” said Solís, who is a member of the labor collective Los Deliveristas Unidos. “This is exactly why we protest and we organize—we need fair wages.” Lázaro Morales, who worked a 14-hour shift during the storm, said: “This was the most horrible day ever on the job... The clients are very inconsiderate: As long as they get their meal, they don’t care about us.” One anonymous worker who was asked about his tips responded with an eye-roll emoji.