Delta Accused of Overserving Man Who Drunkenly Ran Over Wife
ONE TOO MANY
The loved ones of a woman who was fatally run over in an airport parking garage in 2022 have sued Delta Air Lines, alleging its flight attendants should have cut off her husband from drinking on a flight, reported the Salt Lake Tribune. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Charlotte Sturgeon’s young son, who authorities said witnessed his mom being run over by her husband, Shawn Sturgeon, just after they exited a Delta flight. Charlotte, 29, was rushed to a hospital but died shortly after the incident, which left a tire imprint on her body. A criminal complaint for Shawn, then 38, said he backed up his vehicle while Charlotte tried to remove their son from a car seat. The lawsuit claimed Shawn was already drunk when he boarded a Delta flight from San Antonio, Texas, and said he was served two drinks during the three-hour trip. He was so drunk at the time of the incident, an affidavit said he didn’t recall landing, and was over three times the legal limit to drive in Utah. In a statement to the Tribune, a Delta spokesperson said it disputes the allegations in the complaint but declined to comment further.