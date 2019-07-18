CHEAT SHEET
AWFUL
Delta Adding Naloxone to On-Board Emergency Kits After Passenger Overdoses on Flight
Delta Air Lines will carry naloxone, a medication that reverses an overdose after the fact, in its on-board emergency kit after a passenger tweeted that a man died aboard one of its flights. Delta spokesman Michael Thomas said Wednesday that Delta will make naloxone, also known as Narcan, available in parts of its emergency medical kits this fall. “Earlier this year, Delta made the decision to improve our on board medical capabilities by including Narcan to its Enhanced Emergency Medical Kits,” Thomas told CNN. “The process to provision Narcan takes some time and putting it on the aircraft begins this fall.” Delta passenger Lynne Lyman recounted the scene Saturday on a flight from Boston to Los Angeles on Twitter, writing that a man passed out in the bathroom with a needle stuck in his arm. Lyman said that the flight attendants, a doctor, and passengers did all they could to save the young man’s life, including a passenger breaking down the bathroom door and pulling the man out. United, Frontier, and Alaska Airlines have already made Narcan available onboard.