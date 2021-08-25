Delta Makes Unvaxxed Workers Pay Much More for Health Insurance
‘FINANCIAL RISK’
Delta Air Lines, dealing with a resurgence in air travel even as COVID-19 continues to rage, is ramping up pressure on its unvaccinated employees. The airline is raising insurance premiums for the unvaccinated by $200 to deal with rising COVID-19 costs, CNBC reports. “The average hospital stay for COVID-19 has cost Delta $50,000 per person,” CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a memo to employees. “This surcharge will be necessary to address the financial risk the decision to not vaccinate is creating for our company. In recent weeks since the rise of the B.1.617.2 variant, all Delta employees who have been hospitalized with COVID were not fully vaccinated.” The measure, effective Nov. 1, will follow other safety precautions for those who haven’t received a shot, including mandatory indoor masking and weekly testing. The company added that, beginning Sept. 30, “in compliance with state and local laws, COVID pay protection will only be provided to fully vaccinated individuals who are experiencing a breakthrough infection.”