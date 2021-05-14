CHEAT SHEET
Delta Air Lines Will Not Hire the Unvaccinated
If you want a job with Delta Air Lines, you better sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine. The CEO, Ed Bastian, told CNN that in addition to encouraging existing employees to get vaccinated, it’s decided to impose a mandate for new employees—one of the biggest companies to do so. Bastian also said that current employees who decide against the vaccine might find their wings clipped; they might not be able to work on international flights, for instance. Just 60 percent of the airline’s 75,000 employees have had at least one shot, but Delta has created its own clinic and is administering 5,000 jabs a day to workers and their families.