    Delta Flight Makes Emergency Return After Slide Falls Off Plane

    FREAK INCIDENT

    Amanda Yen

    Breaking News Intern

    Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-900neo wide body passenger aircraft spotted while towed in Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands on April 11, 2024

    Nicolas Economou/Getty Images

    A Delta Airlines flight was forced to return to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Friday after an emergency slide was reported to have fallen off the aircraft. The Daily Mail reports that police are searching in Jamaica Bay for the missing piece. The flight turned around about an hour into its journey towards Los Angeles after its crew observed a “flight deck indication related to the right wing emergency exit slide” and after passengers heard a loud, distracting noise that seemed to be coming from the plane’s right wing. “Delta Air Lines Flight 520 returned safely to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York around 8:35 a.m. local time on Friday, April 26, after the crew reported a vibration,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement, adding that the incident would be investigated. Delta told NPR that the plane, a Boeing 767-300 that had been in operation for 34 years, had been taken out of service for inspection.

