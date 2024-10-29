Delta Air Lines Jet Aborts Takeoff As Smoke Blows Out of Engine

JD Vance is recording an interview with Joe Rogan Wednesday in an attempt to double down on Donald Trump’s boost from his appearance on the show. The candidates are looking to Rogan to help present their cases to a huge audience of potential young male voters and Kamala Harris had signed up for a chat with that in mind, but it has been shelved because Rogan was unhappy about traveling to her and wanted the vice president to come to his recording studio in Austin. “They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her, and they only wanted to do an hour,” Rogan said. “I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin. My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being. I really hope we can make it happen.” Vance’s spot will come a week after Trump’s three-and-a-half-hour sit-down with Rogan, which has been watched over 37 million times on YouTube alone. Vance has no qualms about meeting the infamous podcaster and former UFC commentator face-to-face. He will be traveling to Texas for the interview.
